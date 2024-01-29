Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $27.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,328,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,611,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

