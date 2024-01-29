Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,916,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,207,855. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

