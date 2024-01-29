Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. 1,088,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.