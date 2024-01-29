Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.16. The stock had a trading volume of 234,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,366. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.90. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

