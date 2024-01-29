Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.46. 3,464,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.