Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XBI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.44. 3,939,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,397,844. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

