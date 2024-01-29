Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $448.33. 1,441,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,642. The stock has a market cap of $358.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $449.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day moving average of $413.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

