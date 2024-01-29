Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.36. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

About Greenland Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.