Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Update

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Greenland Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ GTEC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.36. Greenland Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.
Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Greenland Technologies
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.
