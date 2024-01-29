Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains Partners
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.