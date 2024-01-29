Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth about $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

