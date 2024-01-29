Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 532 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $165.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

