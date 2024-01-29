Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.
Boeing stock opened at $205.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
