Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 104,162 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after buying an additional 236,042 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB opened at $26.60 on Monday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

