Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

