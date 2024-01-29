Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $5 Million in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.79. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

