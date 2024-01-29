Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.45 on Monday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

