Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

