Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 12,975 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

