Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,372 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.2 %

ZTS opened at $191.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

