Graphene Investments SAS Sells 1,000 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Graphene Investments SAS trimmed its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Graphene Investments SAS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

