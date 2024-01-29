Graphene Investments SAS Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Graphene Investments SAS grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.57. The company had a trading volume of 75,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,300. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.25 and a 12 month high of $330.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.14 and its 200 day moving average is $297.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

