Graphene Investments SAS Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Graphene Investments SAS decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.56 on Monday, hitting $642.81. 618,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $601.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a market cap of $610.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

