Graphene Investments SAS Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Graphene Investments SAS boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.06. 398,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $159.18. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

