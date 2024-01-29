Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,123,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,308,908 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRCL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. Equities research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 125.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

