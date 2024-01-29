Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Boosted by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $33,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 247.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

