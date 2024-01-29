Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $77.47 million and approximately $46,016.21 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,989,461 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

