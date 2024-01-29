Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 1.7 %

AUMN opened at $0.44 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 257.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

