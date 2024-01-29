Golden Goose Market Capitalization Reaches $15,268.12 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $15,268.12 and $0.95 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

