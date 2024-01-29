Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of GFI opened at $14.02 on Friday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

