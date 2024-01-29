Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 3.6%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 23,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 140,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Gogoro Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter valued at $5,959,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

