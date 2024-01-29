Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 469,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

