Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 622 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,922,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 94,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $75.80. 780,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,623. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
