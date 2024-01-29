Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,076 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 116,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,991. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.