Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.64. 60,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.