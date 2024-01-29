Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 528,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 128,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,877,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,671,000 after purchasing an additional 832,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4,582.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 309,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.