Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 3,997 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,357 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after acquiring an additional 232,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after acquiring an additional 180,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX remained flat at $24.02 during trading on Monday. 362,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,053. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

