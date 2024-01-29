Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases 2,750 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 110,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. 178,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,285. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

