Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $1.52 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS DISV remained flat at $25.40 during trading on Monday. 235,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

