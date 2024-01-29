GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.41.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
