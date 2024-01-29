GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.41.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.