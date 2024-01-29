GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $25.62

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.94. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 793,855 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $918.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 31.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

