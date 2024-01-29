Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $18.85 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gifto Token Profile
Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gifto Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.
