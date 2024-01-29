Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 920,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gentherm in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Gentherm Price Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $48.67 on Monday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

