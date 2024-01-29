Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Gentex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,142. Gentex has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.