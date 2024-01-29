Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Genie Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:GNE opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 12,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $311,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $1,410,617. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.