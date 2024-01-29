Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 5.9%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 195,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 117,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Generation Mining Trading Up 21.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

