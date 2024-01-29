General Motors (GM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
General Motors Price Performance
General Motors stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 148.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 322,752 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,923,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 372,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,341,000 after buying an additional 51,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
