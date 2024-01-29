General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $265.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $267.97.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.08.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

