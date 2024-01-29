FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 3.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $35.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

