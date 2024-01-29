Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,069,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,152% from the previous session’s volume of 245,246 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $35.85.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 32,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 1,877.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

