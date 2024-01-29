Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

