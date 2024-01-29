Franklin Financial Services Co. (FRAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.
Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Financial Services Trading Down 0.0 %
Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Franklin Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.
About Franklin Financial Services
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
