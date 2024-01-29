Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE QSR traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $77.85. 349,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

